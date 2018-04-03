9to5Toys Last Call: Nest Hello Doorbell $183, Star Wars Jedi AR Kit $150, Laptop Backpack $18, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro drops to new all-time low at Amazon: $650 (Reg. $800)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar up to $400 off: $1,600 Prime shipped (Late 2016)
- Add some screen real estate to your Mac setup w/ LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor at $300, more
- Sony’s Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Speaker hits Amazon all-time low at $98 shipped
- Green Deals: 2-pack Etekcity Smart Wi-Fi Plugs w/ Alexa $27, more
- AUKEY has dash cams on sale: 1080p $47, 4K w/ G-sensor, HDR, more $69 (Reg. up to $90)
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- VUDU has digital comedy horror movies on sale from $4 in its latest sale
- Jump into the drone life for $20 w/ this HUBSAN quadcopter, today only
- JBL’s Quincy E55BT Over-Ear wireless headphones hit $130 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- Stop wasting time in the kitchen, this 5-blade Mandoline Slicer is under $9 Prime shipped
- Horchow Spring Event knocks 25% off with this promo code: furniture, decor, lighting & more
- Fix phones, tablets, laptops, more w/ this 38-piece Precision Screwdriver Set for $7.50
- DODOcase is celebrating its birthday at 35% off sitewide: iPhone/iPad cases, accessories, more
- Use Amazon’s cleaning services and save $20 on your next appointment
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Rock bottom pricing on Men’s and Women’s Health Magazines: 4/yrs. for $12 (Reg. $20/yr)
- Joe’s New Balance is taking up to 60% off sale items with sneakers as low as $24
- This multi-angle aluminum stand is perfect for your iPad, Switch and more at $11.50
- Keep your pearly whites bright w/ a Sonicare Essence toothbrush for $19 shipped
- Target’s new Wakeup and Makeup Beauty Box: Dove, Covergirl & more for $7 ($35 value)
- Cuisinart’s 10-Egg Central Cooker is only $29.50 shipped at Amazon today
- Get Lifetime Access to over 14,000 High-Quality Stock Images for Just $19
- Prep for spring w/ this $299 Milwaukee 18V Cordless String and Hedge Trimmer bundle
- Anthropologie Spring Home Event: 20% off all full-priced items including bedding, decor, more
Nest’s new Hello Smart Video Doorbell returns to $183 shipped (Reg. $229)
Master the force w/ Lenovo’s Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR kit at $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
Laptop Backpack with USB a port to charge on the go for just $18 (Reg. $30)
How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more
Best Buy offers minimum $125 gift card w/ iPad trade-in
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]
Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar
MORE NEW DEALS:
Control up to 15 devices w/ Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate One Remote: $80 (Reg. $130)
- Keep that NES Classic safe with the AmazonBasics Case for $8 Prime shipped
- Upgrade your guest room w/ Westinghouse’s 32-inch Smart HDTV at $120 shipped ($50 off)
- Replace those old outlets w/ these dual-USB options from $13, more at Amazon
- Score new socks in Amazon’s 1-Day Gold Box, deals start at $9 in various colors
- Amazon has four-packs of cabana beach towels on sale for $30 (Reg. $40), today only
- GAP Factory unveils 50% off sitewide to refresh your look for spring
- Anker’s RoboVac 11c iOS-enabled Pet Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $200 ($100 off)
- Score Logitech’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ Romer-G keys for $50 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: ARMS $42, Dark Souls III Complete from $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SkySafari 6, Dungeon Village, more
- Pick up a $100 Microsoft Xbox Gift Card for just $85 w/ free email delivery today
- Old Navy Active Sale has deals from $7 to get you ready for warm weather workouts
- Amazon’s new $1 digital comic sale: Star Wars, Marvel, Spider-Man, much more
- Aukey’s 8-Outlet & 6-USB Power Strip is perfect for any desk or nightstand at $29 ($14 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 5,000mAh Portable USB Power Pack $5, more
- Eufy’s $20 Genie Speaker delivers Alexa for half the price of an Echo Dot
- Burlington Coat Factory Spring Sale with up to 65% off: Lacoste, Reebok, New Balance, more
- Gnarbox 2.0 arrives with SSD storage, USB-C connectivity, more for $249
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Wayfair, JCPenney, Airbnb and more
- Add a PNY 480GB 2.5-inch Solid-State Drive to your Mac for $90 (Reg. $120+)
- Take your TV audio to the next level: Samsung 200W Soundbar w/ Sub $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Kirkland’s helps you get your home ready for spring with 30% off any one item
- Remington’s highly-rated wireless Grooming Kit drops to $15 Prime shipped
- iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more
- Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dungeon Village RPG town-builder drops to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5), more
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Amazon has Apple’s official leather iPhone X cases from $34 in various colors
- Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs