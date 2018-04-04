9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Thermostat E $123, Laptop Backpack $10, JBL Charge 2+ Bluetooth Speaker $60, more

- Apr. 4th 2018 10:18 am PT

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nest’s lower-priced Thermostat E drops to $123 shipped, down from $169

Tote your laptop and more in this stylish $10 backpack via Amazon 

JBL’s Charge 2+ Bluetooth speaker is splashproof, more at $60 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set

Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]

Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar

MORE NEW DEALS:

New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld consoles drop to $130 shipped at Walmart today 

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter

How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials

Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more

