Google app 7.26 preps emails on Home, reveals Assistant reservations, smart displays UI, more [APK Insight]

The last beta version of the Google app was peculiar in that it moved from a bimonthly release cycle to a weekly cadence. Google app 7.26 this evening continues that increased pace with a version jump after only six days. The update provides a glimpse into the UI for smart displays, including icons and details about a home screen. It also follows up on emails for Google Home and reveals a possible new Reservation functionality for Assistant.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Email on Google Home

Last version, we noted that emails were coming to Google Home in some capacity. With today’s update, Assistant settings for speakers include updated text for the Personal results toggle that directly mentions emails as a new class of information. Given this inclusion, the functionality is likely nearing a launch on smart speakers.

Removal of Google Assistant for Households references

Version 7.25 last week revealed Google working on some shared version of Assistant aimed at multiple users. Dubbed “Google Assistant for Households,” those references have since been removed. Today’s deleted strings include the primary description of the feature:

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_setup_splash_screen_subtitle”>You and your household are a team. Your Google Assistant can now treat you like one, helping you work and play together.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_setup_splash_screen_title”>Google Assistant for Households</string>

The only notable string to remain is one pertaining to “Your Households,” with Google likely not wanting this feature in the public eye yet.

<string name=”assistant_settings_personal_info_household_title”>Your Household</string>“`

Assistant Reservations

Assistant for iOS last month hinted at the ability for Assistant to help with reservations. Version 7.26 now features strings that detail a new preference for Reservations in a sign that Google is developing a first-party feature.

<string name=”assistant_reservations_preference”>assistantReservations</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_reservations_title”>Reservations</string>

Assistant Stocks

In a similar vein to new settings for Reservations, there are also new preferences for Stocks. The Google Feed has long had this capability, but it appears that some sort of stock related functionality is coming to Assistant.

<string name=”assistant_stocks_preference”>assistantStocks</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_stocks”>Stocks</string>

Google Assistant smart displays

In recent months, every update to the Google app has provided more information about the upcoming Assistant smart displays. Version 7.26 reveals a great deal more, including details about the interface and other features.

Icons

We know a lot about smart display functionality, but the user interface is still mostly a mystery beyond the brief hands-on time we’ve had, as well as video renders. Version 7.26 includes a number of icons that will be used throughout the UI, as well as some for media.

Personal results on the “home screen”

Personal results allow Google Home and other Assistant smart speakers to provide private information like email, calendar, contacts, and reminders, as well as allow for payments to be made on a device. These results will also be available on smart displays — or “screenful_devices” — specifically on some sort of “home screen” interface.

<string name=”common_device_personal_suggestion_permission_summary”>Allow personal results on the Home screen or as notifications, without you having to ask for them. Note: Those nearby can also tap and act on these results. <a href=””>Learn more.</a></string> <string name=”common_device_personal_suggestion_permission_title”>Home screen & notifications</string>

<string name=”common_device_id_personal_info_permission_non_screen_devices_summary”>Allow personal results on this device, such as email, calendar, contacts, and reminders. This also allows payments on this device. <a href=”https://support.google.com/assistant/?p=personal_results”>Learn more</a></string> <string name=”common_device_id_personal_info_permission_screenful_devices_summary”>Allow personal results on this device, such as email, calendar, contacts, and reminders. This also allows payments on this device. <a href=”https://support.google.com/assistant/?p=personal_results”>Learn more</a></string>

Cooking

<string name=”quartz_ganache_done_instruction_suggestion”>”I’m done”</string> <string name=”quartz_ganache_next_ingredient_suggestion”>Next ingredient</string> <string name=”quartz_ganache_next_instruction_suggestion”>Next step</string> <string name=”quartz_ganache_prev_ingredient_suggestion”>Previous ingredient</string> <string name=”quartz_ganache_skip_to_instruction_suggestion”>Skip to instructions</string>

Nest integration

When Google announced smart displays back at CES, one exciting capability demonstrated was the ability to control Nest smart cameras. Specifically, users will be able to see live camera feeds:

<string name=”quartz_media_controls_text_dash”> – </string> <string name=”quartz_media_live”>LIVE</string> <string name=”quartz_media_show_camera”>Show camera</string> <string name=”quartz_nest_app_name”>Nest</string>

Shopping

Buying on the Assistant is not just limited to groceries, but also restaurant takeout and movie tickets, according to a new string.

<string name=”welcome_message”>Get the most out of yout Assistant. Order takeout, shop for groceries, buy movie tickets, and more.</string> <string name=”welcome_title”>Go shopping with your Assistant</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

