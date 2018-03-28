Google Assistant gains the ability to add a phone number to help with tasks

Google Assistant has been on an absolute roll in recent weeks with new features, third-party support, and expanded developer capabilities. The latest addition allows users to enter their phone number so Assistant can help with certain tasks.

Following an update to the standalone iOS app today, Assistant has a new option in Settings. Heading to the bottom of the “Personal info” menu allows users to enter a phone number, with an SMS being sent to confirm it.

I’ve encountered some initial bugs with this feature, like text describing the functionality not appearing consistently. But once enabled, it notes that adding your number will allow the Assistant to “help you with things like reservations.”

“Add your phone so the Assistant can help you with things like reservations. This number will also be available for sign in, and to help people connect with you across Google services.”

The latter half is in line with other Google services that ask for personal information. Meanwhile, Google notes that your number won’t be visible to others.

At the moment, Assistant does not have a built-in capability for reservations. The number is most likely for when Assistant interfaces with third-party Actions like OpenTable. Alternatively, Google is working on adding such a feature, with Search and Maps already allowing users to directly book fitness classes, spa, and salon appointments.

This feature is not yet available on Android.

