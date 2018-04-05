Google Play names best Android Excellence apps and games for Q2 2018

Google last year revamped Editors’ Choice on the Play Store to Android Excellence with a new focus on editorial content and lists. This quarterly collection highlights the best Android apps, games, and experiences, with the latest edition now available.

Android Excellence is separated into two collections for apps and games, with the following factors taken into consideration during selection:

The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.

April’s update feature 13 apps, with highlights including two password managers and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC. On the gaming front, there are 11 puzzle and multiplayer experiences. The two lists can also be viewed from the Play Store.

