Google Play names best Android Excellence apps and games for Q2 2018

Google last year revamped Editors’ Choice on the Play Store to Android Excellence with a new focus on editorial content and lists. This quarterly collection highlights the best Android apps, games, and experiences, with the latest edition now available.

Android Excellence is separated into two collections for apps and games, with the following factors taken into consideration during selection:

The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.

April’s update feature 13 apps, with highlights including two password managers and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC. On the gaming front, there are 11 puzzle and multiplayer experiences. The two lists can also be viewed from the Play Store.

New Android Excellence apps

New Android Excellence games

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC

Dashlane

Holstelworld

iCook

Keeper Password Manager

Keepsafe Photo Vault

Mobisystems OfficeSuite

PhotoGrid

Runtastic Results

Seven – 7 Minute Workout Training Challenge

SoloLearn: Learn to Code for Free

Tube Map

WPS Office

Angry Birds 2

Azur Lane アズールレーン

CodyCross

Into the Dead 2

Little Panda Restaurant

MARVEL Contest of Champions

Orbital 1

Rooms of Doom

Sky Dancer Run

Sling Kong

Soul Knight

