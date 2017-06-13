Google Play Store revamps Editors’ Choice section w/ Android Excellence lists of top apps

After discontinuing the Top Developers badge last month, Google is now launching a successor to recognize the best apps and games in the Play Store. These Android Excellence collections are located in a revamped Editors’ Choice section that includes more editorial.

Android Excellence is separated into two collections for apps and games, with the lists updated every quarter:

The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.

The inaugural list includes apps like Pocket and Evernote, with 16 in total. There are also 16 games with Riptide GP: Renegade, Toca Blocks, and Reigns being notable entrants. The full list is also available here.

Google is additionally launching a revamped Editors’ Choice section that features app and game reviews curated by the Play Store’s editorial team. There are a number of lists — again separated by apps and games — for topical occasions like summer travel and racing. The Android Excellence collections are also located here.

In addition to being accessible on mobile, through the carousel just under the main tabs, the new Editors’ Choice section is accessible on the web.

The revamped curation and Android Excellence collections are already live on mobile, and is in line with what Apple is planning to do with iOS 11 later this year.