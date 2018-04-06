9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit $180, F1 Ghost Drone $100, Rode Microphones VideoMic $99, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nanoleaf’s Rhythm Starter Kit returns to all-time low at $180 (Reg. $230)
Score the Force F1 Ghost Drone for $100 shipped in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $150+)
Rode Microphones VideoMic takes your DSLR audio to the next level: $99 (Reg. $140+)
Belkin’s USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD hits all-time low at $170 (Reg. $229)
Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock goes to $134 shipped at Amazon
Smartphone Accessories: EZVIZ Mini O 720p iPhone-enabled Security Camera $20, more
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement
Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar
MORE NEW DEALS:
Xbox One X 1TB Console + extra controller & AC Origins for $480 shipped ($580+ value)
- Learn all about Git code version-control with this FREE Kindle eBook
- Men’s Warehouse extra 40% off clearance items: Joseph Abboud, Ralph Lauren & more
- Nautica Friends & Family Event revamps your wardrobe with an extra 20% off
- ZeroWater 40-Cup Filtered Glass Dispenser drops to Amazon low at $67 shipped
- Take on Thanos w/ this 674-piece Avengers LEGO Kit at $56 (20% off), more from $16
- Take outdoor movie night to the next level this summer w/ this 92″ screen for $99 shipped
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- PUMA has men’s apparel as low as $9 during its Gear Up Sale
- Hyperchiller Delivers Perfect Iced Coffee and Wine in 60 Seconds, 2-Pack $45 (Orig. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Trimaginator, Remote Pad for Mac, more
- True Religion Spring Sale cuts 30% off select styles of jeans, t-shirts, shorts & more
- CyberPower’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector with 8-foot cable falls to $18 shipped (40% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Street Fighter V Arcade $25, Call of Duty WWII $40, more
- Score this 3-pack of Etekcity RC Outlets for $16.50 Prime shipped (21% off)
- ECCO’s Golf Sale is getting you ready for the links with an extra 30% off all shoes
- Grape Solar 100W Solar Panel for RVs, Boats, more now $89 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Get a Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 5-Quart Slow Cooker for just $17.50 at Best Buy (Reg. $30+)
- Today only, Best Buy takes up to 30% off select HyperX gaming accessories from $35
- Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this all-in-one $15 stand via Amazon
- Apple’s previous generation 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped
- iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more
- Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors
- Final Fantasy IX for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $12 (Reg. $21)
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mickey Mouse’s Castle of Illusion platformer for Mac drops to $6 (Reg. up to $12)
- Dungeon Village RPG town-builder drops to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5), more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain