Essential Phone update brings April security patch, Bluetooth 5.0, performance gains

Essential may be a bit slow to major system updates, but the company has always been pretty quick to monthly security patches. After landing on Pixel devices earlier this week, the Essential Phone is now picking up April’s security patch.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced on Twitter this afternoon, Essential has confirmed that a new update is heading out to Essential Phone users that carries the latest monthly security patch. Like on Google’s Pixel devices, that patch clears up 19 issues ranging from high to critical.

Along with that, Essential has included a few of its own patches and changes in this update. Most notably, there’s the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 certification for the radios which are already built into the device.

Further, Essential says that performance should be improved in this update, along with modem stability. “Proper handling” for external game controllers is also apparently added in this update.

If you’re using an Essential Phone, the OTA should be available now. Simply head into settings and check for updates and it should download.

We're rolling out a new Oreo 8.1 build (141) that includes April security patches, Bluetooth 5.0 certified, modem stability fixes, and more. pic.twitter.com/KMoSmjIR47 — Essential (@essential) April 6, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: