How to spoof your Android phone’s location to get around media blackouts

Unfortunately, due to contracts made between sporting events, award shows, and other televised events with TV networks, sometimes you can’t watch something just because in a blacked-out market. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to spoof your location to get around these.

How to spoof your location on Android

Download a GPS spoofing app Enable Developer options Select mock location app Spoof your location Enjoy your media

1. Download a GPS spoofing app

First, head to the Play Store and search for GPS spoofing apps. I recommend Fake GPS location primarily because it’s one of the highest rated GPS spoofing apps available. You can choose whichever one you like though.

2. Enable Developer options

Next, if you haven’t already done so, enable Developer options on your phone. To do this, jump into your settings menu by pulling down the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. From there, scroll down to the bottom of the list and select the System option.

From there, choose About phone and rapidly tap on Build number. After, you will need to verify your lockscreen security, and then Developer options will be unlocked. To locate it, hit the back button once and select the new Develop options item.

3. Select mock location app

Now that you’re inside the Developer options menu, first make sure the toggle at the top of the list is turned on. Next, locate the Select mock location app option. Choose Fake GPS location or whichever app you installed on your device.

4. Spoof your location

With all of the above step taken care of, open the Fake GPS location app or whichever app you downloaded for this process. For Fake GPS location, you can either place your pin in a general location (such as a state or two away from you) or search for a specific address. After hit the “go” button and you should be spoofing your location.

5. Enjoy your media

If everything worked as planned, you should now be able to hop into your favorite media apps such as YouTube TV, MLB.TV, ABC, or so on and watch your desired event. Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be a full proof solution as some apps can detect when the mock location setting is in use and will block playback.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

