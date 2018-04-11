Samsung Gear IconX update delivers an equalizer, ‘Ambient Sound’ mode, and more

Truly wireless earbuds have been a big deal for the past year or so, and Samsung was quick to get on board back in 2016. The current Gear IconX improved a lot of things over its predecessors, and impressed us in our review. Now, though, an update has arrived to deliver a few more features…

The best gifts for Android users

Announced in a blog post earlier this week, Samsung has pushed an update out to all users of its Gear IconX headphones, at least the 2018 edition. The first big new feature included in this update is an equalizer which has 5 different modes for fine-tuning the sound: Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost.

Further, there’s also a new Ambient Sound tuner. This feature lets users allow sounds from the world around them come in without taking an earbud out. The feature can be adjusted in strength, and even set to focus on allowing voices through.

This makes it easier for users to pay attention to sounds around them, which makes the function especially useful when running or cycling outdoors. When indoors, users may activate the earbuds’ new Voice Focus function, which amplifies the voices of those in their surroundings.

Samsung has also made it possible with this update to wirelessly transfer audio tracks directly from your connected smartphone to the IconX’s 4GB of internal storage, removing the need for cables when transferring multiple tracks at once.

The Gear IconX’s standalone music playback and 4GB of built-in storage allow users to get in the zone during workouts without being weighed down by their phone. The update’s new Wireless Transfer feature enhances this functionality by streamlining how users manage their earbuds’ music library – removing the need for cables and allowing users to wirelessly add multiple tracks at once.

If you are a Gear IconX user, the update is available now through the Samsung Gear application.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: