9to5Toys Lunch Break: Chromecast from $25, Nest Hello $182, Nest Thermostat $119, more

- Apr. 16th 2018 10:34 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Chromecast deals from $25: Ultra 4K Streamer $59, more

Nest’s Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is down to $182.50 shipped for a limited time (Reg. $230)

Pick up a new Nest Thermostat from $119: 3rd Gen. $200 (Reg. $250), more 

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is down to $710 shipped right now (Reg. $999)

Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week 

iOttie Smartphone Car Mount sale at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped 

MORE NEW DEALS:

Funko POP! figures from $3.50: Marvel, DC, Star Wars and more (today only)

Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]

Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer

Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories

