Razer Phone picks up Android 8.1 Oreo as it goes on sale at Best Buy

Last year’s Razer Phone was an impressive offering for just about anyone, but one thing it lacked for a while was Android Oreo. An official beta program launched last month, and now that’s heading out to everyone…

Announced on Twitter earlier today, Razer has officially kicked off a public rollout of Android Oreo to the Razer Phone. Specifically, this is for Android 8.1, and it arrives with bug fixes, “under-the-hood improvements,” and an update to the default Nova Launcher in tow.

The update starts rolling out today, but it won’t be available for everyone for about 10 days.

This update brings the latest and greatest Android experience to the Razer Phone. The Razer Phone’s existing features are better than ever, taking Netflix original HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120hz gaming to the highest level of entertainment. The software update presents a cleaner visual design and under-the-hood improvements for a better overall experience. Users can also expect a Nova Launcher update, system improvements, and bug fixes.

Along with this update, Razer has also announced that the Razer Phone will be available for purchase at a new location — Best Buy. This arrives following Razer’s own store, Microsoft, and Amazon. The phone will be available in retail stores soon, and it’s available online right now with Chrome or Green accents at the same $699 price.

The wait is over! Starting today, we’re rolling out Android 8.1 to fans wielding the Razer Phone. The update will come in waves and you can expect it on your device within 10 days. Get psyched. Find out more about the Razer Phone now: https://t.co/4l9WSTIe2k pic.twitter.com/HQnFkKIXJZ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 16, 2018

