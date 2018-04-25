Google shares a fun design trailer while you wait for Gmail’s new UI [Video]

It can be really easy to look past the thoughtful design that goes into the products you use every day. In a new video, Google’s design team wants to make the message clear that Google puts a ton of work into designing its products.

Right now, you’re probably constantly refreshing Gmail to see if your account has been selected to try out the brand new interface. For most of us, we’re still waiting, although it is slowly being flipped on for everyone.

In a video posted earlier this week, Google’s design team wanted to answer the question, “What does Google even design?” That’s a valid question for the average person, as the hard work Google does to improve the look of these products can easily be overshadowed by the functionality.

Over the years, Google has not only just improved the look of its products, but it has used design to make products work better, as we’ve seen with the likes of Maps, Google Assistant, and even hardware products like the Pixel.

There are also some fun mentions in the video about Google’s mistakes, like Android’s cheeseburger emoji that made headlines earlier this year.

Google has made some incredible moves in design, most notably with Material Design. Now, as we look forward to Google I/O, where the company is expected to talk more about the new designs we’ve seen popping up recently, it’s fun to look back at some of the things it has done in the past.