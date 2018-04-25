‘Opera Touch’ launches for Android, a browser designed for convenience and speed [Video]

Google Chrome is probably the browser 90% of Android users are using on a daily basis, but there are some excellent third-party options available. Opera has long been trying to reinvent the browser, and today it is unveiling its latest attempt with Opera Touch.

This new mobile browser has been built from the ground up with the focus on designing everything for the sake of speed and even more so convenience. Opera Touch on Android features a new navigation method called the “Fast Action Button.” With this button, users can quickly access open tabs and common navigation such as back and refresh with a swipe, all using one-hand.

One-handed use is a core part of this experience, as you won’t find much located on the top bar of the UI. On the main screens, navigation is also very swipe-dependant, making it easier to use one-handed. It also makes common functions much quicker, as you don’t have to reach up to the top of the screen to do them.

First of all, we have worked on browser navigation and designed it to be used with just one hand, which gives you a more comfortable experience while browsing the web. How did we do it? Well, we actually moved the browser’s key functions within your thumb’s reach. This means that, unlike in most other browsers, you can now more easily browse and search the web when on the move. Just imagine: you can keep eating your ice cream, or a slice of pizza or walking your dog while getting the full web browsing experience in your other hand.

Another pillar of Opera’s experience here is “Flow.” When tied to Opera’s refreshed desktop browser (which doesn’t require an account, by the way), you can send web pages and even files between your phone and computer. Flow even features end-to-end encryption.

Opera Touch is available now for Android, and from what we’ve seen so far, it seems like a great way to browse the web if Chrome’s experience feels a tad stale.