Snapchat to start testing non-skippable advertisements next month

Following a controversial redesign, Snapchat is planning another change that is sure to irk some of its users. According to a report from Digiday, Snapchat is beginning to test non-skippable advertisements in its mobile application…

The report says that Snapchat plans to test a new ad format in its TV-like content. The advertisements will not appear in Discover content or user-generated stories, but rather in its serial content like its “Second Chance” reality show.

The ads are said to be six seconds long and are non-skippable. Snapchat is referring to the new ads as Commercials. According to the report, Snapchat hopes that users will simply become accustomed to the fact that they have to sit through advertisements in exchange for free content:

“They’re aware people will have to get used to it,” said one person with direct knowledge of the test. “That said, so much of the Snapchat generation has gotten accustomed to watching ads to get content.

Snapchat currently inserts ads throughout in-app content, but the ads are skippable and a study found that at least 69 percent of Snapchat users almost always skip advertisements in Snapchat.

Snapchat has confirmed plans for the test, though it didn’t elaborate too far, only reassuring users that the non-skippable are not (yet) coming to Discover Stories or user Stories.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed that the company will test a new ad format called, yes, Commercials, which will be six-second ads that run in select Snapchat Shows and not in Snapchat’s magazine-style Discover editions or users’ personal stories. The test is supposed to start around May 15, two of the sources said.

The test is expected to begin on or around May 15th, though it seems that not all users will see advertisements at first. What do you think of Snapchat’s move towards non-skippable advertisements? Let us know down in the comments!

