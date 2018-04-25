Snapchat update introduces Snappables — a new way to play fun AR games with your friends

Snapchat is continuing to build features on top of its signature selfie filters, and its newest addition may have you making crazy faces in public. Snappables are augmented reality-based games that let you compete with your friends uses Lenses.

Snappables will be found in the latest version of Snapchat alongside Lenses — long press on the view finder when taking a selfie in the app, then swipe to the left for games instead of right for filters — and Snapchat says it will regularly introduce new games every week.

Like Lenses for taking selfies, Snappables will be very interactive:

You can control Snappables using touch, motion, and even facial expressions. […] Some Snappables let you challenge friends to beat your high score, while others can invite them to multiplayer games!

To start, Snappables will include games that let you “fight aliens, start a rock band, play basketball, and more,” according to Snapchat. We’re not seeing the new feature appear in the app just yet — Snapchat says the feature will be rolling out this week — but you can see Snappables in action below:

Related Stories:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: