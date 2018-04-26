Google Earth partners with Atlas Obscura on geography quizzes that highlight the world

Last week, the revamped Google Earth celebrated its one year birthday, noting that in the past 12 months Google added updated 3D and 2D imagery for 40% of the world’s population. With a number of exploratory features since the redesign, Google Earth is now adding fun geography quizzes.

With a multiple choice format, Google is fittingly partnering with Atlas Obscura — a site with user-generated content of hidden locales around the world — on the quiz that asks users to identify the right location.

These quizzes highlight the “most beautiful—and intriguing—places on the planet,” with the initial edition focusing on natural geography. On mobile, the questions are displayed along site 3D imagery, while the desktop experience also fits in a globe.

Know where Morning Glory Pool is? Or the hot springs of Dallol? See how well you know your planet, and explore these places in Google Earth. If you get stuck, look out for a hint or two on Twitter.

This feature is whimsical and completely in line with Google Earth’s new direction last year. With heavily used features like Voyager that allows users to take interactive tours, I’m Feeling Lucky, live nature cams, and more, quizzes fit right in.

Google is adding a new quiz every few weeks, teasing that the next version is focused on “magnificent castles and palaces” to coincide with the royal wedding.

