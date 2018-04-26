Google Local Guides can score $5 off movie tickets with Atom, just in time for ‘Infinity War’

If you were planning to hit the movies this weekend, say for some Avengers goodness, Google has partnered up with Atom Tickets to give its local guides a special treat – $5 off any ticket!

Google Local Guides should have received an email sometime in the last day or so detailing this offer. Essentially, Google is handing over promo codes redeemable within the Atom Tickets app which lets users score $5 off of any movie ticket of their choice.

You won’t be able to redeem this if you either didn’t get the email or aren’t already a Local Guide, but those eligible are certainly getting a nice treat.

The code can only be used once, can’t be combined with other offers, and is only valid until June 3rd, 2018. It’s unclear if there are any Local Guide requirements to get this code, as quite a few users are reportedly getting the email.

Just in time for some of the season’s biggest movies, we’ve teamed up with Atom to get you a free movie ticket. Use the app to redeem your perk by June 3rd, 2018.

