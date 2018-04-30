Honor 7X picks up Android Oreo and EMUI 8.0 in the United States today

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor produces some really solid Android smartphones for low prices, but updates definitely aren’t their strong suit. However, with its current Honor 7X, the company is delivering Android Oreo today.

The best gifts for Android users

The Honor 7X launched last year with Android Nougat on board, and despite being a bit behind the times, it still offered a decent enough experience. That’s usually the case with Honor phones, and like past devices, it’s taken months to get a public build of Google’s latest OS out to consumers.

Today, Android Oreo is rolling out to the Honor 7X in the United States, and it comes with EMUI 8.0 in tow. The updated version of Huawei’s admittedly heavy skin on top of Android doesn’t change much from the version already available on the 7X, but it cleans things up and fixes a lot of bugs. As a point of reference, it’s the same version on the Mate 10 Pro.

Other notable changes in this update include support for Project Treble, which could improve the speed of future updates, as well as support for Face Unlock, and all of Google’s goodies within this updated version of Android. Honor’s full changelog follows…

New floating navigation dock : With the newly added home screen shortcut, the floating navigation dock lets users navigate and operate their device from anywhere on the screen.

: With the newly added home screen shortcut, the floating navigation dock lets users navigate and operate their device from anywhere on the screen. Updated setting menu and Phone Manager: The redesigned Settings menu is clearer and more intuitive. The updated Phone Manager automatically optimizes the system based on usage patterns, keeping the smartphone running at top performance all the me.

The redesigned Settings menu is clearer and more intuitive. The updated Phone Manager automatically optimizes the system based on usage patterns, keeping the smartphone running at top performance all the me. Phone gallery recycle bin : Users can now restore photos and videos if they accidentally delete them. The Gallery in the new UI features a recycle bin which retains deleted photos and videos for 30 days.

: Users can now restore photos and videos if they accidentally delete them. The Gallery in the new UI features a recycle bin which retains deleted photos and videos for 30 days. Seamless LinkedIn integration : Contacts and Email in EMUI 8.0 let users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts, making it faster and easier to manage contacts across platforms.

: Contacts and Email in EMUI 8.0 let users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts, making it faster and easier to manage contacts across platforms. Link up two Bluetooth device: Smartphones are now able to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same me, boosting mobile experience and fun.

Smartphones are now able to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same me, boosting mobile experience and fun. Face unlock: Scans a recognized user’s face to unlock instantly. It also prevents unlocking with closed eyes, and allows only device owners to see lock screen notification details, ensuring maximum security.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: