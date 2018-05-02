9to5Toys Lunch Break: Android Auto deals from $350, Anker Wireless Earbuds $110, Samsung 32″ 1440p Monitor $499, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker’s ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones hit $110 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Samsung’s 32″ 1440p HDR QLED 144Hz Curved Monitor is $499 (Reg. $610), more from $120

Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable

Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup

MORE NEW DEALS:

This $6.50 phone stand is a must-have for any techy, especially at over 30% off

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000

Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges

Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers