9to5Toys Lunch Break: Android Auto deals from $350, Anker Wireless Earbuds $110, Samsung 32″ 1440p Monitor $499, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Mother’s Day Sale includes Android Auto units from $350, MacBook deals, Beats, more
Anker’s ZOLO Liberty+ Truly Wireless Earphones hit $110 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)
Samsung’s 32″ 1440p HDR QLED 144Hz Curved Monitor is $499 (Reg. $610), more from $120
Apple prev-gen. 21-inch iMac 1.6GHz/8GB/1TB on sale: $749 or $699 w/ MIR
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
This $6.50 phone stand is a must-have for any techy, especially at over 30% off
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con in Neon Blue or Red now under $64 shipped
- Amazon offers up to 30% off over 1,300 DeWALT tools for your summer projects
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Reebok Mother’s Day Sale with prices from $15 for the entire family with this promo code
- SanDisk’s Connect 32GB Wireless Flash Drive down to $16 shipped via Verizon
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Amazon offers Nail Gel Dryer Curing Lamps starting from $18 Prime shipped for today only
- Cook healthier & still get that deep fried taste w/ this Blusmart Air Fryer for $64 (Reg. $100)
- Nordstrom New Month Markdowns up to 60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vocabulary, Star Wars games, more
- Stock up on top brand socks at 20% off: Smartwool, Nike, UGG, Under Armour, more
- Pick up Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2018 for $80, today only (Reg. $150)
- The high-end Instant Pot 6-Qt. hits Amazon all-time low at $110 (Reg. $150)
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY PowerHub XL w/ 6 USB & 12 AC outlets $35, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $10, God of War III Remaster $15, more
- Pick up a 4-Pk. of WeMo Wi-Fi plugs for $70, or a Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch 2-Pk. at $100
- Media: Batman w/ Adam West Digital HD $5, Wonder Woman $10, Star Wars TLJ $20, more
- Convert your setup to an iMovR ZipLift+ Standing Desk at 30% off today only: from $236
- Samsonite Duraflex Lightweight 2-Piece Luggage Set for $118 shipped (Reg. $240)
- Don’t let weeds defeat you this summer, Field King’s Pump Backpack Sprayer is down to $52
- Victoria Secret PINK Sale with items from $3: shirts, pants, perfume & more
- Amazon Mother’s Day Chocolate Sale from $7: Hershey’s, Lindt, Ferrero Rocher, more
Moshi MacBook and tablet bags w/ pass-through USB charging and more 20% off
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more
- Awesome LEGO Ideas kits of April: Power Rangers Megazord, RC Battle bots, more
- Razer’s new Abyssus Essential gaming mouse glows and offers custom DPI settings
- KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]
- TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
- LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Nordstrom’s new Gal Meets Glam Collection has the perfect dresses for spring wedding season
- Videomaker tips 001: How to use a rubber band for smoother tripod pans [Video]
- Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use