9to5Toys Lunch Break: VIZIO 50″ 4K Smart UHDTV $300, Logitech Harmony Remote $80, Herman Miller 15% off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bring home a VIZIO 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ Chromecast for $300 shipped (25% off)
Take control of your home theater w/ Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate One remote at $80 ($50 off)
Herman Miller Semi-Annual Sale: Save 15% + free shipping on its most iconic designs
Best Buy Mother’s Day Sale includes CarPlay units from $350, MacBook deals, Beats, more
Giveaway: Win a pair of gorgeous Grado Labs RS1e Wooden Headphones ($700 value)
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
iOttie’s Active Edge Bike Smartphone Mount is perfect for summer rides at $20
- APC’s 125VA UPS packs 3 outlets and 2 USB ports at just $19 shipped (Reg. $25)
- NETGEAR’s Arlo Pro Security System now $400, includes 7-day cloud storage (Reg. $500)
- Amazon Dash Buttons return to under $1 Prime shipped, still include $5 credit
- Add three USB ports and a SD card reader to your Mac w/ Aukey’s $13 hub
- Jabra Sport True Wireless Headphones w/ in-ear heart rate monitor: $150 (Reg. up to $230)
- Score Sony’s Hi-Res 400W 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System at a new low of $400 (50% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore 9000mAh Dual USB Jump Starter $54, more
- Secura Stainless Steel 1.8-Quart Electric Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $27 shipped
- Bring home an evil Sphero Star Wars Droid from $76, today only: R2-Q5 or BB-9E
- Kickstart your smart home w/ Samsung’s $130 SmartThings Monitoring Kit (Reg. $250)
- Gear up for summer w/ Home Depot’s 1-day Sun Joe electric tool sale from $25
- Logitech’s G Pro Gaming Keyboard and Mouse bundle falls to $99 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Star Wars Saga, Super Lines, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni II $32, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12, more
- AirDisk Pro for iOS: manage your iPhone/iPad files from your Mac for FREE (Reg. $2)
- Amazon has these 12-Oz. Wine-Style Stainless Steel Tumblers for just $14 (today only)
- Amazon 1-day Beauty Sale for Mother’s Day w/ prices starting from $8 Prime shipped
- Saucony Men’s or Women’s Ride 10 Running Shoes in several colors for $60 shipped
- Dremel 3000-Series 1/8″ Corded Rotary Tool Kit w/ 28 accessories for $49 shipped (Reg. $65+)
- Amazon now offering diamond/gold jewelry from $80: rings, necklaces and more
- Dillard’s Clearance Event: extra 30% off select items + 25% off Michael Kors for her
- Moosejaw Flash Sale: extra 20% off clearance w/ The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Columbia Mother’s Day Sale cuts up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, jackets & more
- Under Armour Outlet Mother’s Day Sale with an extra 25% off women’s styles
Moshi MacBook and tablet bags w/ pass-through USB charging and more 20% off
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more
- Awesome LEGO Ideas kits of April: Power Rangers Megazord, RC Battle bots, more
- Razer’s new Abyssus Essential gaming mouse glows and offers custom DPI settings
- KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]
- TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
- LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Nordstrom’s new Gal Meets Glam Collection has the perfect dresses for spring wedding season
- Videomaker tips 001: How to use a rubber band for smoother tripod pans [Video]
- Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use