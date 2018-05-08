Android P Beta available today, landing on non-Pixel devices including Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2

After a preview earlier this year, Google today announced a lot more information about Android P in the new Android P Beta…

The best gifts for Android users

The Android P Beta is available today, and includes a lot of new features we didn’t see in the first developer preview. We’ve got the details on that in another post, but long story short, the beta is available today.

Google typically only launches its latest operating system previews on its own device, but this time around we’re getting an expansion…

In addition to Google’s own Pixel and Pixel 2 devices, the company has revealed that it is working with several partners to bring Android P’s beta to several other Android devices.

While it’s unclear when these updates will land, or how they will, Android P is coming to a shockingly huge list of phones. That includes the Sony Xperia XZ2, Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, and even the unannounced OnePlus 6.

Needless to say, that’s incredible. It’s unprecedented to have so many options for a beta version of Android, and it should be a great option for users who want to try the latest and greatest, as well as developers who want to try their app on more hardware.

Update: Apparently, OEMs are handling their own P updates. If you’re using a non-Pixel, head here to get a link to your download.