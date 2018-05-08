Google Assistant smart displays launching in July w/ YouTube & YouTube TV app

At I/O 2018, Google announced that the first Assistant smart displays are launching in July. Meanwhile, the company detailed features like a YouTube TV app, cooking features, and more.

Nintendo Switch

On stage, Google showcased how YouTube and a new YouTube TV app will be fully controlled via voice on upcoming smart displays. With recipes, smart displays can walk users through the cooking process, with voice prompts.

These “visually assistive” features for Assistant are a highlight on smart displays and aim to provide an immersive as possible experience given the presence of a screen.

Updating…