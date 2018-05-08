LG V30 picking up Android Oreo update on T-Mobile and unlocked variants

Android Oreo’s rollout has been pretty slow for the most part, but LG has been somewhat decent about getting its V30 up to the latest and greatest Google has to offer. Now, the T-Mobile and unlocked variants of the phone are being updated.

Following the Verizon and AT&T variants being updated in the past couple of weeks, today marks the completion of LG’s US rollout, with T-Mobile and unlocked units both grabbing OTAs. Firstly, T-Mobile users can search for updates to download Oreo, with the update weighing in at 1677.6MB, as a Reddit user points out.

Meanwhile, users who bought the phone unlocked can also search for the update, with several users over on Reddit reporting it being available. As XDA-Developers points out, the update is also available via LG Bridge. In either case, this update arrives with March’s Android security patch.

As you’d expect, this update delivers Android Oreo and all of its great new features to the V30, and it also packs a handful of new AI features taken from the LG V30S ThinQ and LG G7 ThinQ.

