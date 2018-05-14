Google now notifies users via email when businesses respond to their online reviews

Online reviews can make or break a business in some cases, and Google is one of the top places people go to leave feedback. Now, Google is making it possible for customers to be notified if a business replies to their review.

Since Google added the ability for users to leave online reviews, it has oddly never been good about following up with those customers. This is especially weird given the fact that businesses have been able to leave responses to those reviews for quite some time.

In a recent update, Google has finally fixed this, though. If a customer voices a concern through a review, or just wants to leave some positive feedback, they’ll now be notified if the business drops a reply on that review. The notifications will arrive via an email, which makes sense. This functionality should already be live for all users.

We’re excited to announce that we’re launching email notifications to inform customers when you respond to their reviews! We’re rolling this out over the next few days, so check out some tips for responding to reviews: https://t.co/A2zaahBBcj — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) May 11, 2018

