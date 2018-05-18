Google Search features a countdown timer for some notable events, like the Royal Wedding

Google Search is joining the Royal Wedding fervor with a rather interesting timer counting down to the Saturday pomp and ceremony. A lookup on mobile features a simple timer, which we haven’t been able to replicate for other occasions.

Nintendo Switch

Searching for the “Royal Wedding” on mobile reveals an event Knowledge Graph card that is highlighted with a blue header. It includes the date — personalized to your time zone — and the location, which launches another search when tapped.

The most notable aspect is a countdown timer to the event, complete with a clock animation to the left. The “royal wedding” query appears to be the only phrase that brings up this specific Search card. For example, “How many days to the royal wedding” just surfaces results, while “When is the Royal Wedding” only notes the date and time, sans countdown.

Interestingly, asking “How many days till summer” works, but does not feature a distinctive Knowledge Graph card that is highlighted.

This countdown timer only works on mobile, with a desktop search only showing a regular Knowledge Card with event details on the right side. It’s unclear how notable or what the exact criteria Google is following for an event to warrant a countdown, but hopefully it expands.

Anyways, for those stateside, the Royal Wedding begins at 4AM PST/7AM EST and is being livestreamed on YouTube by the Royal Family’s official channel.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: