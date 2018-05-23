Vivo’s all-screen, pop-out camera ‘Apex’ smartphone teased for June 12th

Remember back at MWC when Vivo showed off that crazy concept Android smartphone, the Apex? It wasn’t expected that Vivo would ever actually deliver the phone to market, but now, it looks like June 12th will see its official unveiling…

Vivo is hosting an event in Shanghai on June 12th and, as pointed out by The Verge, the invite points out that the event will “continue Vivo’s vision with Apex FullView Concept Smartphone.”

While that means we probably won’t get exactly what was seen at MWC, Vivo is clearly working to deliver something along those lines. That could mean we’ll see a device that does have a full-screen design and pop-out camera, but it might look a little different or skimp on the fingerprint sensor by tossing it on the back or using an optical sensor like in Vivo’s X21.

An ad from Vivo showed off a device which could be a production version of the Apex, and it still shows off a very similar overall design.

Regardless of what Vivo actually delivers, we’ll learn more in just a few weeks.