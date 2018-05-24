Android Oreo starts rolling out to the Nvidia Shield TV today w/ new UI, remote shortcuts

Android TV got a new UI over a year ago at I/O ’17, but OEMs never adopted it. It was odd to see even the typically reliable Nvidia not updating its Shield TV hardware, but now, Android Oreo is finally rolling out to that device with the new UI in tow.

Rolling out starting today, Nvidia is delivering Shield Experience 7.0 which primarily delivers Android 8.0 Oreo and its new user interface to the popular streaming box. Android TV’s new UI focuses mainly on the homescreen experience which has been completely overhauled.

Right up front on this interface is the apps row which houses your various content, and underneath that are various rows that contain easily accessible content that you don’t need to open an app to get to. Nvidia explains:

The Apps row is, you guessed it, the row with your favorite apps. You get to choose the apps and the order. Simply hold the Select button on an app to move it or remove it. At the end of the row, you’ll find the “+” tile, used to add apps to the screen. To access all your apps, simply hold the Home button or select the red Apps icon. The Play Next row displays the movies and shows that you haven’t quite finished watching or the latest games that you’re playing. You can add movies, shows or games that you want to play next to this row as well. To add content to the row, hold the Select button and choose Play Next. Not all apps support this feature just yet but apps are regularly adding support.

Nvidia also mentions that there are quite a few top apps that already support these new homescreen features. Those includes YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, Plex, Hulu, HBO NOW, Showtime, Starz, Google Play Music, Twitch, Spotify, NBC, Live Channels, Nvidia Games, and more. The company originally delayed its Oreo rollout due to a lack of support, so it’s good to see apps on board now.

Google Assistant is also constantly available on standby through the remote as usual with this update. With Oreo, the remote shortcuts built into Android TV also get slightly adjusted, as Nvidia details below.

Hold Home button to see All Apps

button to see Hold Back button to bring up Settings , including Sleep Now

button to bring up , including Double press Home button to bring up Recent Apps

button to bring up Hold Select button (or A button on gamepad) on content to add to Play Next.

button (or button on gamepad) on content to add to Hold Select button (or A button on gamepad) on apps to move or remove.

button (or button on gamepad) on apps to move or remove. While on a Channel row, navigate all the way left to move or remove it.

Android Oreo for the Nvidia Shield TV is rolling out starting today and should be available to all users in the coming days.

