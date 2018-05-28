Essential Phone gets updated Android P Beta build w/ cellular and dark mode fixes

Google surprised us all back at I/O when it revealed that several third-party devices would support the Android P Beta program. Essential was on that list and now, the company is updating its build to squash some bugs.

Announced on Twitter recently, Essential is making an updated build of Android P’s beta available for PH-1 users. The updated version promises to squash some bugs that popped up in the first beta, as well as improving some portions of the OS that ended up sub-par.

Most notably, it fixes issues with cellular connectivity that users noted in the first build. Hopefully, that includes a fix for WiFi issues that many noted as well. Essential also notes that the update fixes Bluetooth issues and problems with Dark Mode.

The updated beta build is rolling out now to users who already flashed the previous update, and it’s also available for a manual flash on Essential’s website.

Today we're excited to roll out a new Android P Developer Preview via OTA. The new preview includes cellular connectivity improvements and fixes for Bluetooth and Dark Mode. Learn more: https://t.co/LWeH1iWrKq pic.twitter.com/mLDDYRyQPr — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2018

