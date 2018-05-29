Google showcasing Assistant & Home this summer w/ ‘Mini Golf’ in 4 cities

Following the launch of the Google Home Mini in October, the company held pop-up events in various cities across the country. Visiting these “Donut Shops” offered the chance of winning the smart speaker or a pastry. Google is now continuing the marketing blitz with a “Mini Golf course” this summer.

The theme behind this brand activation is how “life at home can feel like an obstacle course.”

So we built the Google Home Mini Golf course. It’s a voice (and putter) activated journey that shows how a little help from Google can make things easier – and more fun.

Like at CES or SXSW in Austin, there will likely be some sort of extravagant setup that shows off Assistant’s home automation capabilities, while users will be able to play a round of mini golf. Google notes the possibility of winning prizes — mostly like a Home Mini — and the ability to demo products.

The pop-ups will be coming to four cities this summer, with most running through the weekend. Attendees have to RSVP for a specific time slot while registration is handled via a Facebook Event.

New York | 350 6th Ave., New York, NY 10018

May 30 – June 4

Chicago | 35 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602-3201, United States

June 14 – June 17

Los Angeles | 1228 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

June 30 – July 5

Atlanta | 550 Somerset Ter NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4317, United States

July 26 – July 29

