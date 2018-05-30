Moto G6 joins Amazon’s Prime Exclusive platform, gets discounted to $235

Amazon’s Prime Exclusive program is a great way to save a few bucks on affordable Android smartphones, and the collection of devices available continues to grow. Today, Motorola’s new Moto G6 is launching on that program with a discount in tow.

Motorola’s Moto G6 offers up a decidedly mid-range package which packs in a Snapdragon 450, 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and even Android Oreo. It also includes dual-cameras on the rear and a fingerprint sensor as well.

The Prime Exclusive version of the Moto G6 is the same one you’d find elsewhere, but it offers up a few Amazon apps pre-loaded including Alexa.

Available only on the Prime Exclusive Moto G6, customers can easily access Alexa in a whole new way. Simply double-press the power button when the phone is unlocked and ask Alexa to play music, provide news updates, check the weather, and much more. Customers can also tap the Amazon Alexa icon in the favorites tray, or they can set Alexa as their default assist app accessible with a long-press of the home button.

Pricing on the Moto G6 typically lands at $249, but right now it’s discounted to $235. There’s even an option through Amazon to pay $47/month for 5 months. Orders are open now.

