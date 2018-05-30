Upcoming OnePlus 6 update will fix some irritating bugs w/ status bar and Do Not Disturb

Software is one of the biggest selling points of any OnePlus device, but like anything else, OxygenOS has its flaws. Revealed in a Q&A on the company’s forums, OnePlus is working on fixing a few issues that have been irritating OnePlus 6 users in a coming update.

OnePlus started asking for user feedback on OxygenOS on the OnePlus 6 late last week, and after sorting through the responses the company has highlighted some of the biggest issues and presented answers to everyone. In this, a few aspects of the next OnePlus 6 update are revealed.

One of the most notable things OnePlus is working on with this update is to improve the Alert Slider functionality. Specifically, the company plans to bring back the scheduled Do Not Disturb feature on previous devices.

Other changes include removing the “three dots” overflow indicator from the status bar which users see pretty often considering the notch on the OnePlus 6. Further, this future update will fix some speaker problems with the OnePlus 6 which users have noted, such as earpiece issues and boosting notification volume as well. Lastly, OnePlus mentions that the update will address the messy autofocus on the rear camera.

The full Q&A is available on OnePlus’ forums. Currently, there’s no ETA on when this new update will arrive, but it will likely come in the next few weeks.

