9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Circle 2 Camera $140, WD 2TB Portable HDD $55, VIZIO 55-inch UHDTV $300, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Logitech Circle 2 Security Camera w/ Google Assistant support now $140 (Reg. $180)

WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive hits $55 at Amazon, down from $70

VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV sports built-in Chromecast for $300 (25% off)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more

New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far