How to stream the Belmont Stakes live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Today is the Belmont Stakes which means racehorse Justify will be going for the triple crown. Here’s how to watch the race live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The 2018 Belmont Stakes festivities are kicking off at 3pm PT / 5pm ET on NBC Sports. The post time is set to start at 3:37pm PT / 6:37pm ET on NBC.

How to stream the Belmont Stakes on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

For the most part, the Belmont Stakes will be split up between the NBC Sports channel and NBC itself.

To stream the event, you can download the NBC Sports app for Android (with Chromecast support) and other platforms. If you’re on a computer, the race will be streamed on the NBC Sports Live website as well as well as TwinSpires.com, a horse racing betting site. Do note that you will most likely need a TV subscription login to access the main event.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes an NBC and NBC Sports broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the Belmont Stakes include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes both broadcasts. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Over-the-air antennas

Lastly, if you don’t have access to a cable/satellite TV subscription and don’t want to sign up for a streaming service, there’s a good chance that you access the free over-the-air broadcast of NBC. While it’s probably too late to grab an antenna from Amazon, there’s time to run by a local Best Buy. If you want, you can buy an OTA antenna from Amazon for cheap for other upcoming events.

You can check out the FCC’s website to check the OTA coverage in your location.

Learn more about the Belmont Stakes

You can check out the Belmont Stakes’ official website to learn more about the race’s history as well as find the day’s entire schedule. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

