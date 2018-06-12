OnePlus 6 in ‘Silk White’ is back in stock, but it probably won’t be for long

The OnePlus 6 takes a big step forward with its new design, and its most striking variant is definitely the Silk White option. After quickly running out of stock last week, the company has another batch available for sale.

To stress this a bit, if you’re interested in picking up the OnePlus 6 in Silk White, you need to act pretty fast. Last week’s stock barely lasted a day, and this second batch will likely follow suit, so head over to the company’s online store if you want to pick one up.

Recapping the Silk White variant of the OnePlus 6, it offers up the same specs as the main model, packing a Snapdragon 845 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The bezels up front stay black, but the back of the phone picks up a matte white coating over the glass build with gold accents. It’s a stunning look, and easily my personal favorite of the group.

Pricing lands at $579 for this variant and, as I mentioned earlier, act fast if you want to pick one up. OnePlus is currently shipping units within 2 days of an order.

