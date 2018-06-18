9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Hello $170, Anker Amazon Accessory Sale, Mophie Qi Charger $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
See who’s at the door w/ Nest’s Hello Video Doorbell at $170 shipped (Reg. $230)
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Base $30 shipped, more
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones drop to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $80+)
- TP-Link’s 1080p Kasa Cam returns to Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Eastbay drops 20% off orders of $99 & free delivery: Nike, adidas, Jordan, ASICS, more
- Free Xbox credit: grab up to 15% off gift cards from $21 w/ free email delivery
- Add Logitech’s RGB Mechanical Keyboard to your desk setup for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Pop Chart’s infographic wall prints now 25% off sitewide: Beer, Iron Man, NYC, more
- Grab AmazonBasics luggage that’s great for summer jet-setting: $30 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: PDF Pro 2, Shoppylist, more
- Timberland Summer Sale up to 50% off footwear, clothing & accessories from $16
- LEGO’s official Brick Backpack down to $37 via Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Bring home the highly-rated 1080p Logitech Pro Webcam at $41 shipped (Reg. $62)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $24, South Park Switch $32, more
- Perfect for summer: Hammock Macrame Swing Chair $53 (Reg. $70+), today only
- 6PM Summer Sole-stice Sale offers up to 60% off: Cole Haan, ASICS, New Balance, more
- Save big on Kershaw Cryo folding knives, today only: $16-$24 Prime Shipped
- Assemble your own laptop w/ Kano’s Raspberry Pi Computer Kit for $200 (Reg. $250)
- Save up to 35% on select Kwikset smart locks: Z-Wave SmartCode $129 (Reg. $170), more
- Dremel Velocity Oscillating Tool Kit hits Amazon low at $73 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Give your running shoes an update with Joe’s New Balance 40% off top styles event
- Expand your Wi-Fi coverage w/ TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender for $25
- Get cleaning! Dyson portable stick vacuum: $180 shipped (Cert. Refurb, 25% off)
- Modal Electric Wine Opener w/ charge base for $10 today at Best Buy (Reg. $20)
- Today only, save 30% on Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Home Remote at $125 shipped
- Samsung T5 Portable 500GB SSD hits Amazon all-time low at $130 shipped
- Amazon’s high-end Kindle Voyage E-Reader at new all-time low: $150 (Reg. $200)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event
9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat
- Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable
- MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered
- Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018
- How do you decide between HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa?
- Alife x Crocs collaborate for a luxurious line of unique clogs with integrated socks
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers