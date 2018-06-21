Redesigned ‘Google Account’ interface officially launches w/ enhanced control and privacy

Online privacy has been a big focus for many tech companies this year, and Google is no exception. We’ve been tracking a redesign of the “Google Account” page for a while now, and today, Google is officially announcing that change.

In a blog post today, Google details the new interface for managing your Google account’s various settings and options, and throughout it all, it’s clear the main focus is privacy and control.

As we’ve detailed before, this redesign takes a lot of visual cues from Google’s updated Material Design. It’s a much cleaner and easier to understand interface compared to what was previously available, and also packs some handy new features. One of those is a new search option to make finding exactly what you need incredibly simple. There’s also a quick shortcut to a support section which includes help from “community experts.”

The core of this redesign, though, is to make it easier for users to control their privacy online. The new “data & personalization” tab lets users easily see what data Google is saving and how they can manage it. The security tab also includes a quick overview of a user’s account security, as well as recommendations for further action to secure the account.

We know that when it comes to data and privacy, one size does not fit all. To help you better understand and take control of your Google Account, we’ve made all your privacy options easy to review with our new intuitive, user-tested design. You can now more easily find your Activity controls in the Data & Personalization tab and choose what types of activity data are saved in your account to make Google work better for you. There, you’ll also find the recently updated Privacy Checkup that helps you review your privacy settings and explains how they shape your experience across Google services. The new Google Account experience builds on this and will show you prominent notices if we detect there’s something you can do to improve your security. For example, we might suggest you remove your account from old devices you’re no longer using or remove unverified apps you had granted access to your account data.

These new changes are already rolling out to users, but they’re only available on Android for the time being. Google says that the same updated experience will roll out to iOS and web users later this year.

