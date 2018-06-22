Google allowing more organizations, people suggest edits to their Search Knowledge Panels

Featuring summaries and key facts, Knowledge Graph panels in Google Search are an important way for users to quickly find information at a glance. Google is now making it easier for featured people, events, and organizations to suggest edits to keep their cards up-to-date.

The verification process is getting expanded so that more entities can claim their panels and “provide authoritative feedback on the information and images presented.”

Individuals and organizations with Knowledge Panels can use our verification process to claim their panels and provide authoritative feedback on the information and images presented. Now we’re updating that process as well as extending verification eligibility to more entities.

Any person, organization, sports team, event, and media property that already has a Knowledge Panel is eligible to suggest edits. Prompts below the card in Google Search will begin the verification process that involves signing in via YouTube, Google+, Twitter, or a Search console account.

Once authenticated and approved, official representatives will be able to “suggest factual changes to information in your Knowledge Panel and suggest a featured image” via a new “Suggest a change” option in that card.

Users will be asked to justify edits to stats like dates and birthdays, a movie runtime, and the featured image with the following criteria:

Clearly state your suggested change

Explain why your suggestion is correct and should replace the existing content

Include a publicly accessible URL that confirms your suggested change

The subtitle, Wikipedia snippet, images other than the main photo, and the “People also search for“ section cannot be altered, with Google noting that a review process will verify the information that was submitted.

During this review, Google checks your suggested changes for accuracy by checking if they’re confirmed by other publicly available information on the web. When prompted, provide supporting documentation in the form of a publicly accessible webpage URL. All information published in knowledge panel cards is subject to Google’s policies and user feedback.

