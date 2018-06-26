Belkin announces USB-C keyboard w/ built-in stand for Chromebook tablets

As Chrome OS gets increasingly touch-optimized, more and more manufacturers are releasing tablets and convertibles. Accessory makers are also taking note with Staedtler announcing a stylus yesterday, and Belkin today unveiling a wired USB-C keyboard.

Aimed at Chrome OS tablets, like the recently launched Acer Chromebook Tab 10, Belkin announced the “Wired Tablet Keyboard” at the annual ISTE education technology conference. This wired accessory makes sense for schools given how certain tests require that peripherals be physically — and not wirelessly — connected to a tablet to ward off cheating.

Designed for the classroom, Belkin touts durability, a lightweight design, full-sized and well-spaced keys. It features Chrome OS specific ones like page backwards/forwards, reload, and overview, as well as media keys to play/pause and copy/paste. Interestingly, .com, .org, and www. keys are present.

There is a cable management system on the underside of the keyboard to stow away the wire, while units can be stacked for easy storage. Other features include a connection indicator light to note proper charging, and SBAC and PARCC testing compliance.

Meanwhile, there is an additional variant that features a stand to prop up the tablet in front of you. However, certain shortcut keys are rearranged to accommodate for the placement. It costs $49.99, while the standard model is available for $39.99 later this summer.

