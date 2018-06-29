PSA: It’s not just you, YouTube TV is down [Update: It’s back]

If you’ve recently tried to visit the YouTube TV website or stream your favorite show, you’ve probably found yourself logged out and unable to watch anything. Don’t worry, it’s not just you. YouTube TV is currently down and has been for over 30 minutes.

Taking a quick scroll through Twitter shows a slew of tweets from unhappy customers who aren’t able to access Google’s streaming TV service. At this time, the official YouTube TV Twitter account nor any of Google’s other accounts have acknowledged the problem.

We will be sure to update this post when YouTube releases a statement about the outage or when the service comes back online.

Update #1: The Team YouTube Twitter account has acknowledged several complaints and states that they’re working on a solution.

We're currently experiencing a service interruption with @YouTubeTV and working to fix it! Apologies if you're unable to access or login, we'll send another update as soon as this is resolved. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 29, 2018

Update #2 1:40pm PT: It appears that YouTube TV is back up and running as normal.

