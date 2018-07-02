Samsung brings ‘video lockscreen’ feature to Galaxy Note 8 and S8 from Galaxy S9

Samsung hasn’t made any drastic changes to its hardware or software for the past year or so, but the company has been doing great with bringing new features to older devices. Recently, the company quietly brought its “video lockscreen” from the S9 to last year’s crop of devices.

The best gifts for Android users

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched earlier this year with very similar hardware and software from the previous Galaxy S8. Nothing all that ground-breaking was added to the device, but lots of handy new features were added, including the ability to set a video as your lockscreen wallpaper.

In a recent update, Samsung has decided to bring that feature to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 owners. As pointed out by GalaxyClub, this feature arrived on both devices following the June security patch. To access it, users simply need to head to Samsung Themes and the Video Lockscreen option should appear in the Backgrounds tab.

Samsung’s theme store has a bunch of options available for free as well as paid, but you can also set your own videos as the lockscreen wallpaper with this feature. If your device has been updated with June’s security patch, this option should be live as well. As a side note, some users on older devices like the S7 Edge are reporting the same option being available.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: