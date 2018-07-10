Ticwatch Pro goes on sale today for $249 w/ Wear OS, dual-display, NFC, ‘5-day’ battery life

After launching its Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E last year, Mobvoi is today officially launching the Ticwatch Pro. The dual-display smartwatch was first shown off earlier this year, and now it’s available to buy.

Mobvoi is no stranger to unique hardware on a smartwatch, with quirky designs on Wear OS and handy features on its previous Ticwear devices. With the Ticwatch Pro, though, things are taken to a new level, and it all focuses on improving the battery life.

The Ticwatch Pro’s biggest feature is the display. At its core, there’s a standard 1.39-inch 400×400 OLED display. As you’d expect, this displays your typical Wear OS software with Mobvoi’s collection of watchfaces on board as well. On top of that, quite literally, is another display, though.

Over the OLED display is a transparent FSTN display which is used when you aren’t actively using the watch for general tasks. This display shows the time, your step count, and the date at all times. The energy-efficient display allows the watch to always offer up crucial information at a glance, but without draining your battery like the OLED display would.

This display setup works in two modes. The first is “Smart Mode” which uses a combination of the two displays to maximize battery life without compromising the experience. When actively using the watch, you have the OLED display for Wear OS. When idle, though, it swaps over to the FSTN display. With this mode active, users can get about 2 days of battery life on a charge.

The other option is “Essential Mode” which basically turns off Wear OS and just uses the FSTN display. When fully charged, this mode can run for 30 days on a charge. The watch can still track steps and your heart rate in this mode. Mobvoi has also set this mode up to automatically turn on when “Smart Mode” depletes the battery, offering up to 3 more days of use in “Essential Mode.” It does all of this with a 415mAh battery packed inside of the watch.

Moving on from the display, though, the Ticwatch Pro doesn’t skimp when it comes to the hardware. The 45mm watch is built from a combination of stainless steel and “hard nylon” with a silicone strap that has a leather top layer for a premium look. The watch is also rated for IP68 protection against dust and water, with standard sensors inside for tracking your heart rate and for use with fitness apps.

Many will be happy to know as well that the Ticwatch Pro has NFC on board, meaning you can use it with Google Pay for mobile payments.

The entire experience is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. That means performance should be comparable to most other Wear OS options out there.

All of this arrives for just $249, undercutting a lot of other major options available today. Sales for the Ticwatch Pro kick off today at Amazon, and the device is available in all-black or black/silver.

9to5Google’s Take

Wear OS has been really stale for a long time now. Mobvoi has been one of the few players actually managing to deliver products that are a pleasure to use and fit a budget just about anyone can afford. To me, the Ticwatch Pro is a winner, and might be the best Wear OS option available now. Stay tuned for our full review, coming up soon…