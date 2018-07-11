PSA: It’s not just you, YouTube TV is having some issues [Updated]

- Jul. 11th 2018 12:17 pm PT

0

No, it’s not just deja vu, and it’s not just you. This is indeed the second time in the last month that YouTube TV has been down. If you’re trying to stream something, you’re not alone in your frustration.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

As Google itself admits, the downtime is a bit unfortunate considering the World Cup Semis are going on right now — specifically England vs. Croatia at the moment. Given that the World Cup tends to attract strong viewership (and emotion!) across a hugely diverse group of people, it’s not surprising to see the angry reactions to this on social media.

Last month’s brief outage lasted for a solid 45 minutes, so we can hope that maybe Google will get things back in order a bit quicker than that.

We’ll be sure to update this post when the service is back online.

Update: And we’re back.

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800