PSA: It’s not just you, YouTube TV is having some issues [Updated]

No, it’s not just deja vu, and it’s not just you. This is indeed the second time in the last month that YouTube TV has been down. If you’re trying to stream something, you’re not alone in your frustration.

As Google itself admits, the downtime is a bit unfortunate considering the World Cup Semis are going on right now — specifically England vs. Croatia at the moment. Given that the World Cup tends to attract strong viewership (and emotion!) across a hugely diverse group of people, it’s not surprising to see the angry reactions to this on social media.

Last month’s brief outage lasted for a solid 45 minutes, so we can hope that maybe Google will get things back in order a bit quicker than that.

We’ll be sure to update this post when the service is back online.

Update: And we’re back.

And we're back! Enjoy the rest of #ENGCRO by going to https://t.co/DYqXd9XXAr. We are so sorry about the service interruption and we understand your frustration. If you continue to experience issues let @TeamYouTube know. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 11, 2018

what a joke. Canceling. — Two Step Trails (@collinmcnamara) July 11, 2018

In the middle of watching Croatia v England and @YouTubeTV decided to stop working. Awesome. — Jacob Brune (@brun_stik) July 11, 2018

Did YouTube TV just go down in the middle of the World Cup semis? Really? — Taylor Martin (@caspertek) July 11, 2018