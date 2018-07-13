107: Android notification rumors, Multi-controller in Daydream, Fuchsia Friday | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got our Alphabet Scoop where we talked about a rumored overhaul to Android notifications, multiple controller support in Daydream, our Google Podcasts review, Fuchsia Friday from our Kyle Bradshaw, and the top Google deals from 9to5Toys.
- Alphabet Scoop 017: Loon & Wing graduate, Android P DP4, Big Android notification overhaul?
- Multiple controller support is coming to Daydream according to latest Google VR SDK
- Review: Google Podcasts puts simplicity over features [Video]
- Fuchsia Friday: ‘Cobalt’ is OS-wide Google Analytics
- eBay is giving out a FREE Google Home Mini w/ purchases of $119 or more ($49 value)
- Upgrade your radio system w/ Kenwood’s CarPlay/Android Auto receiver: $450 ($100 off)
- Amazon discounts Anker’s best Bluetooth speakers, projectors, more in today’s Gold Box
