Alphabet Scoop 017: Loon & Wing graduate, Android P DP4, Big Android notification overhaul?

This week we talk about some Alphabet stories (appropriately), Android P DP4 and its tweaks to the gesture system, and an overhaul for Android’s notification system in the works…
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Kicking off today at 1:30 PM ET, 10:30 AM PT.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Project Loon, Wing graduate from X to become latest Alphabet companies
- Waymo gets Jaguar’s first all-electric I-Pace for testing in San Francisco
- Android P Developer Preview 4 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 4 [Gallery]
- Android P DP4: Icons system-wide are now more in line w/ Google Material Theme
- Android P DP4: You can now manually change system theme w/ dark or light colors
- Android P DP4: Minor gesture nav tweaks make a big difference in fluidity
- Google Pay 2.70 integrates P2P ‘Sending,’ adds ‘Passes’ tab, & Activity feed [Gallery]
- Chrome 67 features Site Isolation to counter Spectre on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS
- New color-based Google Assistant voice picker now rolling out in Google app
- Google Duo’s multi-device support is rolling out now
- Google Keep for Android adds grid and ruled lines for drawings
- Chrome Duplex takes shape in latest Canary w/ Omnibar up top, all controls below
- Chrome Duplex will be renamed to avoid the obvious confusion with Google Duplex
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!