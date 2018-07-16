Xiaomi officially teases its next Android One smartphone, the Mi A2

Xiaomi saw a lot of success last year with its first Android One smartphone, the Mi A1. Now, the company has officially released the first teaser for that device’s successor.

Released on social media over the weekend, Xiaomi has officially kicked off teasing its next Android One device. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has been mentioned a few times in recent weeks, most notably when the device popped up on a retail site, detailing its specifications in full.

Officially, there’s not a whole lot we know about this next device. It’s likely that the Mi A2 will be announced at an event later this month that the company has already scheduled for July 24th in Madrid, Spain.

It’s expected that the Mi A2 will mainly be a rebranded version of the Mi 6X which the company launched several months ago, but running Android One software rather than MIUI. If that is indeed the case, we’ll be looking at a 5.99-inch display with slimmer bezels and a Snapdragon 660 headlining the package. Following the hit that was the Mi A1, this is definitely a phone to be excited about…

