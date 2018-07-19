9to5Toys Last Call: Anker Accessories from $17, Android Auto Receiver $360, UE Roll 2 $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Green Deals: 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat in three colors $187 (Reg. up to $250), more
- Save $369 on the prev. gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB
- Pick up rare deals on Apple’s flagship devices: iPhone X $840 (Refurb, Orig. $999), more
- Philips Hue 2-bulb Starter Kit is down to $100 shipped via Amazon (33% off)
- Dell discounts its prev. gen. Inspiron 15 5000 laptops with i5/i7 & up to 512GB SSD: from $530
- Save 25% when you buy this 3-pack of Zmodo 720p Wi-Fi Cameras: $52 shipped
- Vantrue’s N2 Pro Dash Cam can record the inside + outside of your car: $150 (Reg. $200)
- Parrot’s Bebop 2 FPV Kit packs VR glasses and long-range controller: $192 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Find fish & map the waterbed w/ an iBobber Castable Fishfinder for $70 (Reg. $90)
- Grab a discount on your next Airbnb trip: $150 gift cards for $135
- G.Skill KM570 MX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to $60 (25% off), more from $40
- Razor’s MX400 24V Electric Pocket Dirt Bike reaches speeds of 14mph: $192 (Reg. $300)
- Rockport takes an extra 30% off sale items including oxfords, boat shoes, more
- Alienware’s 25-inch HD monitor sports 240Hz refresh rates + HDMI: $250 (Reg. $325)
- Cut the cable bill w/ Mohu’s Curve 30 HDTV Antenna at just $27 shipped (Reg. up to $40)
- Score Onkyo’s feature-packed 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver + $200 GC for $599 ($799 value)
- PSN Flash Sale w/ PS4 titles from $2.50: Disney Afternoon, Lara Croft GO, more
- CORSAIR’s RGB RAM drops to $300 for a 32GB kit, Amazon’s all-time low
- 8BitDo’s DIY kits upgrade your retro controllers w/ Bluetooth, no soldering required
- Fujifilm’s XF10 Camera packs a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor into a compact form-factor
- Nintendo Switch Games from $42: Zelda, Mario Tennis, Splatoon 2, more
- Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers: 24-Pack for $9 at Walmart
- Nintendo Switch/3DS eShop sale from $6: Enter the Gungeon, Mega Man, LEGO, more
- The Art of God of War hardcover book hits Amazon low at under $24 Prime shipped
- Old Navy Activewear Event offers deals from $7 to get you in shape for summer
- Make bath time more fun with these kids accessories under $20
- Club Monaco End of Season Sale takes an extra 40% off sale items from $35
- Remove tough carpet/upholstery stains w/ Bissell SpotClean: $82.50 (Reg. $130)
- Add Dremel’s 8-piece MiniMite kit to your tool box at a new Amazon low at $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Johnston & Murphy Summer Sale cuts up to 40% off boots, sneakers, more
- This Intex 6-Person Hot Tub will help you relax after a stressful day: $313 shipped (Reg. $440)
Anker rolls out post-Prime Day discounts on its latest audio, home theater gear, more
Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver down to $360 (Reg. $425+)
UE’s popular Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker drops to $30 shipped (Reg. $50+)
Apple’s HomePod gets discounted to close out Prime Day sales at just $309 shipped
Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac gets $250 discount at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
B&H launches Apple-focused sale w/ deals on 12-inch MacBooks, Retina iMacs, more
The Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand down to $40 shipped at Amazon
This deal smells good: Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
Save over 20% on the sleek Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand: $41 shipped
Apple Watch Series 3 on sale from $279 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018
MORE NEW DEALS:
Lutron’s highly-rated Alexa-enabled Lighting Bundle all-time low at $120 (25% off)
- Protect your 9.7-inch iPad w/ this case + Apple Pencil holder: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Epson’s AirPrint-enabled AiO Color Inkjet Printer falls to $120 shipped ($70 off)
- Harman Kardon’s SB35 Sound Bar upgrades your home theater for $400 (Reg. up to $1,000)
- Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSDXC Card $34, more
- ElevationLab launches NightPad Wireless iPhone Charger with zero LEDs, 25% off exclusive deal
- Add Schlage’s Connect Z-Wave Smart Lock to your front door at $199 shipped (26% off)
- Add this uniquely-designed 2-Ch. speaker system to your Mac setup for $66 (Reg. $90)
- ComiXology kicks off its SDCC sale taking up to 80% off Marvel, DC and so much more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Purely Vegan, Safety Photo+Video, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $16, Owlboy $17.50, FIFA 18 $20, more
- Get ready for new Fortnite-inspired Funko accessories coming this year
- Arturia unveils new sub $350 Mac-compatible analog Impact drum machine [Video]
- Amazon offers the Dyson V6 Cordless Vac for $184 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Amazon has Weighted Gravity Blankets in multiple sizes at $179 shipped (today only)
- Grab 4-years of Motor Trend magazine for the price of one at $12 (Reg. $40+)
- PUMA gets you moving w/ an extra 30% off sale items: running shoes, jackets, more
- Aviator unisex sunglasses in several color options for $7 Prime shipped
- Rachio bundles a FREE Google Home Mini w/ select smart sprinkler controllers from $230
- Nerf’s Rival Phantom Blaster down to $11.50 Prime shipped via Amazon
- WildHorn GoPro-Compatible Full Face Snorkel Masks down to $50 (Reg. $70+)
- Marmot apparel & gear up to 65% off with jackets, t-shirts & more from $30
- UGG’s Closet Sale is open w/ up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers & more from $22
- Mountain Hardwear features deals from $20: jackets, pullovers, t-shirts & more
- Converse Summer Clearance Event reduces all of its sale styles to $35: Chuck Taylor, more
- ECCO Summer Savings Event takes an extra 30% off sale items: dress shoes, sneakers, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 19, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
GE’s new smart microwave packs Alexa integration and scan-to-cook technology
Bandai teases new Star Wars 1/12-scale model kits centering around R2-D2, pre-order now
Cool back-to-school lunch boxes from $15
- Microsoft set to unveil all-new hardware next month at gamescom
- Kensington’s new Surface Pro dock looks like a Surface Studio with tons of ports
- You don’t have to work for MI6 to bring home LEGO’s new 1,300-piece Aston Martin DB5
- Amazon takes Prime Day victory lap, touts “biggest global shopping event in history”
- Hands-on: Show Mode Charging Dock brings Alexa to your Fire HD in a beautiful way
- Hurom’s new H-AI Slow Juicer is the first to bring self-feeding technology to the US & Canada
- New summer books for your beach bag: thrillers, love stories & war novels
- Modal intros new sub $300 SKULPT Mac/iOS synth w/ 32 oscillators, much more [Video]
- Xbox to get Dolby Vision in new update, potentially beating Sony to the punch
- Keep your skin protected this summer with UPF apparel under $20
- iBeat’s new Heart Watch offers continual health monitoring with one-touch emergency button
- BOSS releases the “world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier”
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
- Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks: backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
- Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
- Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more