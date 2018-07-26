9to5Toys Last Call: Best Buy Black Friday in July, Google Pixelbook $674, Samsung Galaxy tablets 25% off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Lenovo’s 10″ Smart Display receives a launch-day discount to $200 at Costco (Reg. $250)
- Protect your iPad or 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $6.50 Prime shipped (50% off)
- Score Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch + a $100 GC for $280 ($450 value)
- Score a cert. refurb Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $500 shipped (Orig. $850)
- WD’s highly-rated 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive falls to $80 shipped (20% off)
- Drobo’s Five-Bay NAS returns to Amazon all-time low at $399 (Reg. $500)
- The ViewSonic 4K HDR Projector returns to Prime Day pricing at $1,000 shipped
- Bring home Ecovacs’ R96 Robotic Vacuum for its lowest price yet: $369 (Reg. $500)
- Save up to 50% off official Samsung cases for S9/+ or Note 8, starting at $10 shipped
- Sugar-Bytes offers 30% off its stellar Mac audio plug-ins: Effectrix, Turnado, more
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- Best Buy Black Friday in July laptop sales: Dell Inspiron, Lenovo Yoga, more from $125
- This folding laptop stand brings productivity to your couch for $19 Prime shipped
- Strip paint, light charcoal, and more w/ this heavy duty heat gun: $19.50 (35% off)
- Nike, The North Face, adidas & more at an extra 50-70% off during Tilly’s BIG sale
- Leaked images show potential design for upcoming third generation Echo Dot
- Best BuyBlack Friday in July PC gaming sales: CyberPowerPC desktops, laptops, mice, more
- Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Clam Knife w/ pocket clip from $5.50 at Amazon
- Fix anything w/ this 76-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $18 or 60-in-1 for $9.50
- Green Deals: 8-pack GE A19 LED Light Bulbs $5 w/ in-store pickup, more
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- Converse sneakers, duffel bags, backpacks & more are an extra 20% off w/ deals from $12
- Express Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off sale styles: jeans, t-shirts, shoes, more
- Today only, Hollister cuts all of its jeans to $25 for men & women + free delivery
- Rubbermaid’s 5-Cup Food Storage Container hits Amazon all-time low at under $4
- Snag Canon’s Rebel T6 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens for $310 Prime shipped (Reg. $400)
- Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $2: Escapists 2, Kid Tripp, The Way, more
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Store all your gear in Osprey’s Parsec Daypack for $56 shipped (Reg. $75)
- Beat the heat with this personal air conditioner, now only $192 (Orig. $256)
- Take over $100 off of the upcoming Arcade1Up Retro Gaming Cabinets: $299 (Reg. $400)
- Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is here with slam dunk apparel for men & women
Best Buy Black Friday in July event now live! Save on TVs, Smart Home, much more
Google Pixelbook returns to as low as $674 shipped for today only at Best Buy
Best Buy takes up to 25% off select Samsung Galaxy tablets from $60 shipped
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has its new 3-in-1 PowerLine cable, audio, more from $9
B&H’s Amazing Mac Event takes up to $400 off iMacs, priced from $949
B&H offers $100 gift card w/ purchase of Apple’s latest MacBook Pros (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 256GB is down to $2,280 shipped (Reg. $2,399)
iTunes launches massive movie sale: 10-film bundles $20, $5 essentials, much more
This week’s iTunes featured $1 movie rental is Molly’s Game, much more
Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130
MORE NEW DEALS:
Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub has power pass-through, USB 3.0, more for $52 (20% off)
- Upgrade your home theater’s audio w/ these 2.1-Ch. soundbars from $130 shipped
- WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug is down to $25 at Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: Sony C400 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones $40 shipped, more
- Best Buy Black Friday in July speaker deals: UE Blast w/ Alexa $90, more from $25
- Save on Nanoleaf, LIFX, TP-Link and more in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event, from $25
- Lenovo’s Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR game falls to $130 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $40, Cuphead $12, Mario + Rabbids $24, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergrow, Color Accent, more
- The iOS story-driven crafting RPG Crashlands is now down to $4 (Reg. $7)
- Amazon 1-day Tesla workout apparel sale from $9: compression pants, base layers, more
- Ninja’s 72-Oz. Mega Kitchen System Blender $60+ off for today only
- adidas Apparel Sale has deals from $10 on t-shirts, pants, jackets, tops & more
- These APC discounts keep your gear powered and protected from storms starting at $30
- Amazon offers jewelry from $17: black diamond earrings, chains, more
- Logitech’s C922 1080p Pro Webcam returns to $50 shipped ($35 off)
- T.M. Lewin elevates your look w/ dress shirts and ties all for $30 & under + free delivery
- Saks off Fifth offers men’s shoes at up to 70% off: TOMS, Cole Haan, UGG, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack is back w/ deals from $15: COACH, UGG, Cole Haan, more
- Kershaw’s 1995X Identity Clam Knife w/ pocket clip from $5.50 at Amazon
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Old Navy offers up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 30% off your purchase during its flash sale
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 26, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality
The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit
- Commodore 64 Mini is official this October as pre-order details emerge
- Peak Design’s new Travel Backpack is perfect in every way, but may be too large for most
- Soliom Doorbell is a truly wireless video doorbell that’s solar powered
- The best gym bags for summer workouts under $25: adidas, Oakley, PUMA, more
- Amazon’s new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature brings accessibility into the spotlight on the Echo Show
- Essential tools for new homeowners from $17
- Barsys is the ‘world’s first’ automated cocktail maker and it makes over 2,000 drinks
- Arlo expands its home security lineup w/ smart wireless Audio Doorbell
- Samsung bundles a FREE Chromebook w/ purchase of Galaxy S9/+ ($200 value)
- Roland and PUMA unveil new 808 drum machine-inspired sneakers
- Samsung’s 43-inch 32:10 monitor has a built-in KVM switch, multiple USB-C, more
- Nintendo adds Breath of the Wild Link & Master Cycle to Mario Kart 8 for FREE
- Power Up! with Moleskine’s new Mario-inspired notebooks, backpack, and phone case
- Wayfair Black Friday in July Sale is live with huge savings on furniture, decor, rugs, more
- Get ready for new Fortnite-inspired Funko accessories coming this year
- 8BitDo’s DIY kits upgrade your retro controllers w/ Bluetooth, no soldering required
- Sony announces a special edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro, available now for pre-order
- Arturia unveils new sub $350 Mac-compatible analog Impact drum machine [Video]
- Make bath time more fun with these kids accessories under $20
- Fujifilm’s XF10 Camera packs a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor into a compact form-factor
- GE’s new smart microwave packs Alexa integration and scan-to-cook technology
- Bandai teases new Star Wars 1/12-scale model kits centering around R2-D2, pre-order now
- Cool back-to-school lunch boxes from $15