Google app 8.14 reveals ‘Pixel Stand,’ expands At a Glance compatibility, preps car pairing [APK Insight]

The latest Google app beta is rolling out this morning with the inclusion of several strings detailing a device known as the “Pixel Stand.” Meanwhile, there are minor tweaks in settings for Smart Displays, as well as various car related features in development.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Pixel Stand

In version 8.8, the Google app revealed work on a “dreamliner” wireless charging accessory that displays the battery status via the At a Glance widget.

It might be branded as the “Pixel Stand” when it launches, presumably alongside the Pixel 3 this fall. Strings in version 8.14 describe the process for trusting a dock so that users can “Get personalized help” even when the phone is locked. As long as the phone is on the Pixel Stand, “Assistant can use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions, and take actions.”

<string name=”trusted_dock_action_text”>I Agree</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_cancel_text”>No thanks</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_message”>Your Assistant can use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions, and take actions for you when your phone is locked and on your Pixel Stand</string> <string name=”trusted_dock_title”>Get personalized help when your phone is on your Pixel Stand</string>

Mobile calling rename

With the launch of Smart Displays earlier this week, Assistant settings now feature and support the new device category. The setting for communication services has been renamed in version 8.14 with services for phones and tablets now known as “Mobile calling,” while all Smart Display related options are in a new “Video & Voice Apps” menu.

Before: 8.13

<string name=”assistant_settings_calls_video_call_category_title”>Video calls</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_calls_voice_call_category_title”>Voice calls</string>

After: 8.14

<string name=”assistant_settings_calls_video_call_category_title”>Video & Voice Apps</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_calls_voice_call_category_title”>Mobile calling</string>

Car pairing

<string name=”connection_dialog_message”>”Please make sure that your phone is connected to the car via Bluetooth. If unsure how to do so, please consult your car’s manual.”</string> <string name=”connection_dialog_title”>No Connection Detected.</string>

Meanwhile, there are several strings noting a new “herbie” device or functionality. Likely related to cars — given the codename referring to a famous movie vehicle — version 8.14 notes the connection status and some sort of “audio testing” process, as well as a “Help me” feature that could be an Assistant-optimized for car usage and driving.

The last version of the Google app also noted Assistant for car settings would soon appear with other Assistant device types in settings.

<string name=”herbie_connection_found_correct”>Yes, it is</string> <string name=”herbie_connection_found_wrong”>”No, it’s not”</string> <string name=”herbie_connection_manual_connected”>Connected to %s</string> <string name=”herbie_connection_manual_not_connected”>Not connected</string> <string name=”herbie_help_me”>Help me</string> <string name=”herbie_skip”>Skip</string> <string name=”herbie_skip_dialog_message”>Are you sure you want to skip audio testing? Your device may not work as intended. Click continue to continue audio testing</string> <string name=”herbie_skip_dialog_title”>Skip Testing?</string>

At a Glance requires Android 4.2+

The At a Glance widget fully exited beta status with version 8.13 last week. When it launched in April, it was available on Android 7.0 devices and above. Now, the Google app notes that it is compatible with Android 4.2 or above, likely given how it’s aimed at replacing the old Google Now/Feed widget.

<string name=”min_version_message”>At a Glance requires Android 4.2 or above</string>

<string name=”header_customize”>Customize feed</string> <string name=”header_feedback”>Send feedback</string> <string name=”header_help”>Help</string> <string name=”header_settings”>Settings</string>

