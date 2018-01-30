Before developers release updates to their apps for potentially thousands to millions of users, they want to make sure there aren’t any bugs in the software. To make it easier for them to spot these, developers can release beta builds through the Play Store for users who signed up to test them. While this means an app could be buggy, it also means you usually get features before anyone else. Here’s how to sign up to beta test Android apps from the Google Play Store…

How to sign up for an Android app beta in the Google Play Store

Find an app that offers a beta Sign up to be a beta tester Enjoy new features (and bugs)

1. Find an app that offers a beta

The hardest part of this entire process is finding apps that allow for beta testers. You could manually search each app on the Play Store to see if they are looking for beta testers, or you could just find articles that mention beta versions of the app.

2. Sign up to beta test the app from within the mobile Play Store

Now that you know that an app such as VLC offers beta versions, all you need to do is head on over to its Play Store listing on your Android device. Once you’re there, it doesn’t matter if you have the app installed yet or not. Just scroll down to the very bottom of the listing until you spot a card offering you the opportunity to become a beta tester.

Next, all you need to tap on I’m in and then select the Join button, acknowledging that you know the app is in development and the app might become unstable in future updates. And that’s it! It usually takes several minutes for the enrollment process to take place in the background, but when you’re in, you will begin receiving beta updates whenever they become available.

Oh, and don’t forget to install the app if you hadn’t yet.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

Unfortunately, not every beta can be signed up for within the Google Play Store. Some, like Twitter, require you to go to a specific sign up page (as seen below). The process here is as straightforward as above. All you have to do is click on the Become a tester button and you’re in. Make sure you have the application installed on your Android device and beta updates will eventually make their way to you.

Lastly, before a developer has even officially released their app, they can release “unreleased” versions of their apps for users to try and test out. Although you aren’t agreeing to beta test the app, you are installing a work in progress so the app can be unstable at times.

For example, the development team for HQ Trivia hasn’t officially released its app for Android. But if users want to play the game, they still can, just as long as they don’t mind downloading the beta version of the game.

3. Enjoy new features (and bugs)

It’s that simple. Google has made it very straightforward for developers to test out builds of their apps while they’re still in development and has made it even easier for users to sign up to become beta testers. Just remember that beta version of apps can easily be filled with bugs and might be unstable at times. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below!

